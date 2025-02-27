Deserving families in KP to receive Ramzan, Eid aid before 15th of Ramzan

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced a special Ramazan and Eid relief package for over one million deserving families across the province, ensuring financial assistance reaches those in need before the 15th of Ramazan.

KP Information Adviser Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif confirmed on Thursday that each eligible family will receive Rs10,000, distributed through banks and EasyPaisa. The government has pledged to cover any transaction costs to ensure recipients receive the full amount.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has emphasized transparency in the distribution process and has directed that orphans and individuals affected by terrorism be given priority.

The relief initiative aims to provide crucial support to vulnerable communities during the holy month, reaffirming the provincial government’s commitment to social welfare.