CM Maryam greenlights introduction Automated Rapid Transport System in Punjab

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led huddle on Thursday decided to introduce five-year Automated Rapid Transport System in Punjab.

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz approved the five-year transport program while chairing a high-level meeting in Lahore.

On the occasion, CM Maryam Nawaz ordered an immediate trial run of the Automated Rapid Transport System.

During the meeting, CM Maryam was briefed that Automated Rapid Transport System is successfully working in Malaysia, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

The participants of the meeting were briefed that ART three-coach bus will have a capacity of more than 300 passengers. The bus will be charged within minutes of standing at the ART Smart Station.

Automated Rapid Transport services will have fast charging, Wi-Fi, monitoring camera and other facilities for passengers. The bus service will be a fully solarized. In the first phase, state of the art transport system will be introduced in Lahore, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The new transport system will be introduced in ten cities in three phases. With automated transport system, feeder buses will also be operated in every city. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the government wanted to complete Automated Rapid Transport across Punjab in four years.

CM Maryam said that every city needs a new transport system and the government wanted to introduce “end-to-end” system in every city. Maryam Nawaz said automated rapid transport system was end deprivation of remote districts. CM Maryam said modern transport system will improve the quality of life of the people.

Establishment ‘Plastic License Registration Desks’ in 09 Big Cities

On the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Plastic License Registration Desks’ have been established in nine big cities of the province.

Online registration of plastic manufacturers, re-cyclers, traders and sellers has been started to make Punjab a zero plastic province. Desks for plastic license registration are being made functional in Lahore on February 25 and in Gujranwala on February 27. Plastic license registration desks will be made functional in Sialkot today (February 28) while in Multan and Bahawalpur on March 4 and 5.

Plastic License Registration Desks in Dera Ghazi Khan and Faisalabad will be made functional from March 7 and 11. Similarly in Jhang and Rawalpindi these desks will be made functional from March 12 and 15.