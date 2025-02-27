CJCSC, services chiefs pay tribute to armed forces on 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

RAWALPINDI: The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the services chiefs have paid tribute to the professionalism, bravery, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces on the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), military leaders commemorated the operation as a resolute response to India’s aggression on February 27, 2019. The statement emphasized that the operation reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to defending its sovereignty while showcasing the operational excellence and preparedness of its forces.

The operation, which saw Pakistan’s military successfully deter aggression and re-establish strategic balance, remains a key moment in the country’s defense history. On this occasion, the CJCSC and services chiefs reiterated their commitment to national security and regional stability, vowing to remain vigilant against any threat.

Pakistan’s military leadership also highlighted their dedication to fostering peace in the region while maintaining full operational readiness to safeguard national interests.