Buckingham Palace Prepares for Fallout as Prince Andrew’s Latest Scandal Unravels

Buckingham Palace is bracing for potential controversy as the U.S. Department of Justice prepares to release records related to Jeffrey Epstein, raising concerns over Prince Andrew’s past ties to the convicted sex offender.

During a Fox News interview Wednesday night, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that flight logs and names linked to Epstein will be made public Thursday. “It’s pretty sick what that man did,” Bondi stated, adding that the release will contain extensive records.

Prince Andrew’s Association With Epstein Under Scrutiny

Prince Andrew, King Charles’ younger brother, stepped down from royal duties in 2019 due to his friendship with Epstein. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing, yet his name has frequently been linked to the scandal.

Meanwhile, Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) is pushing for the full, unredacted records to be released, further heightening tensions over what the documents may reveal.

Buckingham Palace’s Likely Response

Despite the expected media storm, Buckingham Palace is unlikely to issue a public statement regarding the documents. However, if Prince Andrew’s name appears in the newly released records, it could renew public criticism of the monarchy, providing anti-monarchist groups ammunition against King Charles and the Royal Family.

