Xi Jinping stresses new responsibilities, actions in advancing Chinese modernization

BEIJING: Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, has asked senior Party officials to take on new responsibilities and initiate fresh actions in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi made the remarks after reading through the annual work reports of senior Party officials recently submitted to the CPC Central Committee and to the general secretary.

The officials included members of the Political Bureau and the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, members of the leading Party members’ groups of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council, and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, as well as secretaries of the leading Party members’ groups of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate.

Xi noted the arduous tasks of advancing reforms and development while maintaining stability, as this year marks the final year of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and is also an important year for further deepening reform comprehensively.

He urged resolutely implementing the major policies and decisions made by the CPC Central Committee and achieving the targets set forth in the 14th Five-Year Plan with high quality to lay solid foundations for a good start to the upcoming 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) period.

Xi called for calmly responding to any challenges arising from evolving dynamics at home and abroad, accelerating the establishment of a new development pattern, further deepening reform comprehensively, expanding high-standard opening up, and promoting sustained economic recovery and growth.

Xi also asked the officials to enhance research and studies, adhere strictly to the central Party leadership’s eight-point decision on improving conduct, and consciously fulfill their political responsibilities for Party self-governance.