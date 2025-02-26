Opinion

Women in bureaucracy

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

According to the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre, out of 1.2 million employees in the federal government, only 50,000 are women. This statistic is a stark representation of how women are sidelined, and generally treated in the job market. Despite the fact that almost 50% of our population comprises women, and the government has mandated a 10% quota for them within the bureaucracy, they still make up less than 5% of the workforce. Women in this country struggle to achieve the same prestige and career-oriented success as men because of such persisting issues. According to the Gender Gap Report 2024, Pakistan ranked 145th out of 146 countries on the gender equality index. The government of Pakistan must address this issue and take meticulous action to rectify this gap.

SAAD UL HAQ

MARDAN

Previous article
Trump unveils investor visa plan, replacing EB-5 with $5M ‘gold card’
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Abu Dhabi crown prince arrives in Islamabad for first official visit,...

ISLAMABAD: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is set to arrive in Islamabad on Thursday for his...

PM Shehbaz, President Mirziyoyev reaffirm commitment to expand bilateral trade to $2b

Chinese FM Wang Yi meets New Zealand’s Deputy PM and FM Winston Peters

Xi Jinping stresses new responsibilities, actions in advancing Chinese modernization

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.