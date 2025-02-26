Women in bureaucracy

According to the Pakistan Public Administration Research Centre, out of 1.2 million employees in the federal government, only 50,000 are women. This statistic is a stark representation of how women are sidelined, and generally treated in the job market. Despite the fact that almost 50% of our population comprises women, and the government has mandated a 10% quota for them within the bureaucracy, they still make up less than 5% of the workforce. Women in this country struggle to achieve the same prestige and career-oriented success as men because of such persisting issues. According to the Gender Gap Report 2024, Pakistan ranked 145th out of 146 countries on the gender equality index. The government of Pakistan must address this issue and take meticulous action to rectify this gap.

SAAD UL HAQ

MARDAN