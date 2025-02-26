Trump unveils investor visa plan, replacing EB-5 with $5M ‘gold card’

WASHINGTON: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a new immigration initiative introducing a “gold card” visa program that would offer U.S. residency and a pathway to citizenship for individuals willing to invest $5 million.

The initiative is expected to replace the existing EB-5 investor visa program, which currently grants green cards to foreign nationals who invest in job-creating businesses in the U.S. Trump claimed the new system would simplify the process and bring direct financial benefits to the U.S. government.

“We’re putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you green card privileges,” Trump said while signing executive orders alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. The former president suggested the program would be launched within two weeks and would not require congressional approval.

Lutnick explained that applicants would be required to pay the fee directly to the U.S. government, with the funds used to help reduce the federal deficit. He added that the selection process would still involve vetting to ensure participants are “world-class global citizens.”

The announcement comes as Trump continues to push for stricter immigration policies, including what he describes as the largest deportation effort in U.S. history. He has also warned Canada and Mexico of potential tariffs if they do not take stronger measures to curb the flow of fentanyl, other illegal drugs, and undocumented migrants into the U.S.

While Trump’s new visa initiative aims to attract high-net-worth individuals, details on its implementation, eligibility requirements, and legal challenges remain unclear. The proposal is expected to generate debate over the fairness and accessibility of U.S. immigration policies.