World

Sudan military plane crash kills 46, including top commander

By News Desk

OMDURMAN: A Sudanese military transport plane crashed during takeoff from Wadi Seidna military airport in Omdurman, near Khartoum, killing at least 46 people, including high-ranking military officers and civilians, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The Antonov aircraft went down late Tuesday, with initial reports attributing the crash to a technical failure. Among the deceased were 17 military personnel and 29 civilians, while 10 others sustained injuries, according to the Sudanese Ministry of Information.

One of the highest-ranking casualties was Major General Bahr Ahmed, a senior commander who previously led military operations in Khartoum. His death marks a significant blow to Sudan’s armed forces, which have been locked in a conflict with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April 2023.

The Sudanese military acknowledged the crash but refrained from confirming the exact cause, though military sources suspect a mechanical malfunction. Firefighting teams quickly contained the blaze at the crash site as authorities launched an investigation into the deadly accident.

