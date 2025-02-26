NATIONAL

Shock twist in Mustafa Amir case as officer accused of helping suspect

By News Desk

KARACHI: The investigation into the Mustafa Amir murder case has taken a dramatic turn as allegations surface against a police officer for allegedly assisting the prime suspect, Armaghan Qureshi.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nadeem of the Gizri police was taken in for questioning and later released. Authorities stated that further inquiries would be conducted if required. Investigators have revealed that ASI Nadeem had been in contact with Armaghan, claiming it was for investigative purposes related to previous cases. However, suspicions have emerged that the officer may have played a role in shielding Armaghan from legal action in an earlier incident.

Meanwhile, Armaghan’s father, Kamran Qureshi, has accused law enforcement of manipulating evidence and falsely implicating his son. He has also questioned the validity of the DNA report and even claimed that the body recovered was not that of Mustafa Amir.

In response, Mustafa Amir’s parents have voiced strong concerns over the police investigation and urged intervention from the prime minister, chief justice, and army chief. They have demanded swift justice and warned of extreme measures if the authorities fail to act decisively.

Mustafa’s mother issued a direct appeal, stating, “If you cannot deliver justice, hand over the suspect to us.” She further criticized the handling of the case, arguing that investigators had “shifted the focus towards drugs instead of punishing my son’s killer.” She also raised concerns over the failure to identify the individual who allegedly demanded ransom.

Mustafa’s father also expressed frustration, warning that “If my son’s killer is not punished, I will go on a hunger strike.”

Separately, the case has triggered unrest among residents of Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Karachi. Concerned over growing lawlessness in the area, they have penned a letter to senior security officials, including the Director General (DG) Rangers, Inspector General (IG) Sindh, and Station Commander DHA Karachi.

The letter calls for urgent action against Kamran Asghar Qureshi, father of the accused, and urges authorities to enforce DHA rules. Residents have specifically demanded verification of the legal ownership of Bungalow No. 35, where Armaghan Qureshi had been residing.

The case continues to unfold, with growing pressure on law enforcement to ensure justice and restore public trust in the investigation process.

