Shehbaz Sharif set to expand cabinet with 20 new ministers and advisers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to expand its cabinet with the induction of 15 to 20 new federal ministers and ministers of state. The oath-taking ceremony for the new members is scheduled to be held tomorrow at 5 PM at Aiwan-e-Sadar.

Sources revealed that the final schedule will be announced after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif returns from his visit to Uzbekistan. Notable figures expected to be included in the cabinet are Hanif Abbasi, Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, and Mustafa Kamal. Others under consideration include Barrister Aqeel, Huzaifa Rehman, Senator Talal Chaudhry, Afzal Khokhar, and Abdul Rehman Kanju.

The cabinet expansion follows nearly a year of Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure as prime minister. The newly inducted ministers are expected to take charge of various portfolios, including the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of National Health Services, and the Ministry of Communications.

After completing one year in office, Shehbaz Sharif has decided to expand the cabinet further, with new members primarily from the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and allied parties. Sources indicated that the oath-taking ceremony is expected to take place before the weekend, on February 27 or 28.

According to reports, those likely to be appointed as federal ministers and ministers of state include Hanif Abbasi, Dr. Tariq Fazal, Barrister Aqeel, Huzaifa Rehman, Talal Chaudhry, Afzal Khokhar, Abdul Rehman Kanju, Sardar Yousaf, Nosheen Iftikhar, Romina Khurshid Alam, Reza Hayat Hiraj, and Chaudhry Riaz. Mustafa Kamal from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is expected to be appointed as Minister for Science and Technology, while Khalid Magsi from the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) is likely to be assigned the Ministry of Communications. Other names being considered for cabinet positions include Ali Zahid Chaudhry, Junaid Rana, Mubashir Iqbal, and Bilal Azhar Kayani.

Additionally, former bureaucrat Dr. Tauqir Hussain Shah, a close associate of Shehbaz Sharif, is set to be appointed as an adviser. Dr. Shah previously served as Shehbaz’s principal secretary before taking up a position at the World Bank. He recently resigned from his role there to return to government service.

While the official announcement regarding the ministerial portfolios will be made after the oath-taking ceremony, sources suggest that Hanif Abbasi is expected to be given charge of the Ministry of Railways, while Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry is likely to oversee the Ministry of National Health Services.

Currently, the federal cabinet comprises 19 ministers, two ministers of state, and one adviser. There is also one special assistant to the prime minister with the status of a minister of state, along with six coordinators to the prime minister. With the new appointments, the cabinet is set to expand significantly.