Prince William Breaks Silence On Meghan Markle’s Secret Outreach to Kate Middleton

Prince William has made his first public appearance following reports that Meghan Markle has been secretly reaching out to Kate Middleton for help. While Kensington Palace has not addressed the claims, the Prince of Wales was seen at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where he held a high-profile meeting with England men’s football manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to Radar Online, Meghan has allegedly been making phone calls to Kate, hoping to “leverage her generosity and good nature” for an invitation back into the royal fold for herself and Prince Harry. However, William appears focused on his royal duties, engaging with Tuchel to discuss England’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Kensington Palace shared an image of William shaking hands with Tuchel, captioned: “Great to meet with new England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team.” William, a devoted Aston Villa fan, has played a significant role in English football, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as patron of the Football Association last year.

Tuchel, who took over as England’s head coach on January 1, is tasked with leading the national team to their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. His appointment follows Gareth Southgate’s tenure, during which England reached two European Championship finals.