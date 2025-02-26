Entertainment

Prince William Breaks Silence On Meghan Markle’s Secret Outreach to Kate Middleton

By Web Desk

Prince William has made his first public appearance following reports that Meghan Markle has been secretly reaching out to Kate Middleton for help. While Kensington Palace has not addressed the claims, the Prince of Wales was seen at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, where he held a high-profile meeting with England men’s football manager Thomas Tuchel.

According to Radar Online, Meghan has allegedly been making phone calls to Kate, hoping to “leverage her generosity and good nature” for an invitation back into the royal fold for herself and Prince Harry. However, William appears focused on his royal duties, engaging with Tuchel to discuss England’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign in March.

Kensington Palace shared an image of William shaking hands with Tuchel, captioned: “Great to meet with new England men’s manager Thomas Tuchel today, and hear about plans for the team.” William, a devoted Aston Villa fan, has played a significant role in English football, succeeding Queen Elizabeth II as patron of the Football Association last year.

Tuchel, who took over as England’s head coach on January 1, is tasked with leading the national team to their first major trophy since the 1966 World Cup. His appointment follows Gareth Southgate’s tenure, during which England reached two European Championship finals.

Previous article
Prince William and Kate Middleton To Replace King Charles and Camilla For Major Royal Duty
Next article
Justin Bieber Sparks Fresh Concerns About His Health And Drug Use With Puzzling Rap Video
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

LAHORE

Melodious recitation of Quran earns UoG student full-fee waiver

GUJRAT: A melodious recitation of verses from the Holy Quran by Aman Agha, a University of Gujrat student, left the audience in awe and...

Epaper_25-2-26 LHR

Epaper_25-2-26 KHI

Epaper_25-2-26 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.