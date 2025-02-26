Pakistan to repatriate Afghan citizen card holders in next phase

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Tuesday decided to begin the next phase of repatriation by sending back Afghan citizens holding Afghan Citizen Cards (ACC), as part of its broader policy on undocumented foreign nationals.

According to official records, approximately 800,000 Afghan nationals currently reside in Pakistan under the ACC scheme.

Authorities have now initiated preparations to remove these individuals from Islamabad and Rawalpindi, where they have been staying legally, and facilitate their return to Afghanistan.

The Interior Ministry has begun implementing directives issued during a high-level meeting chaired by the prime minister. As per official documents, March 31 has been set as the deadline for the relocation of Afghan nationals from the federal capital and Rawalpindi to other cities, before their eventual repatriation.

Additionally, Afghan nationals awaiting visas for third-country relocation have been granted an extended stay until June 30. However, they will not be allowed to remain in Islamabad and must relocate elsewhere during this period.

The Interior Ministry has been tasked with submitting an implementation report to the Prime Minister’s Office every 15 days.

If any Afghan citizen fails to secure a visa from a third country within the specified timeframe, they will be considered illegal residents in Pakistan, according to government documents.