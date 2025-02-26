Entertainment

Meghan Markle Suffer Another Blow As Trademark Request for ‘As Ever’ Clothing is Rejected

By Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s trademark request to sell clothing under her newly launched lifestyle brand As Ever has been rejected due to potential confusion with an existing Chinese company. According to British media reports, the application was dismissed because of similarities to the brand ASEVER, which already operates in the clothing industry.

Following the setback, the Duchess of Sussex is now shifting her focus to dried foodstuffs under the As Ever label. Reports suggest that her team attempted to include aprons in the trademark request but later agreed to remove them from the application.

The rejection comes just days before the launch of Meghan’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Despite the trademark challenge, the Duchess has gained momentum on social media, amassing over 2 million Instagram followers, which is expected to aid in promoting her upcoming projects.

Previous article
Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Plea for ‘Irreplaceable’ Mother Amid Cancer Battle
Next article
Shock twist in Mustafa Amir case as officer accused of helping suspect
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Shehbaz Sharif set to expand cabinet with 20 new ministers and...

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is expected to expand its cabinet with the induction of 15 to 20 new federal ministers and ministers of state....

Kate Middleton to Make Historic Move as First Princess of Wales in Over a Century

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Major Update On A Third Child

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston To Reunite On-Screen in Romantic Comedy: Report

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.