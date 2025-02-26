Meghan Markle Suffer Another Blow As Trademark Request for ‘As Ever’ Clothing is Rejected

Meghan Markle’s trademark request to sell clothing under her newly launched lifestyle brand As Ever has been rejected due to potential confusion with an existing Chinese company. According to British media reports, the application was dismissed because of similarities to the brand ASEVER, which already operates in the clothing industry.

Following the setback, the Duchess of Sussex is now shifting her focus to dried foodstuffs under the As Ever label. Reports suggest that her team attempted to include aprons in the trademark request but later agreed to remove them from the application.

The rejection comes just days before the launch of Meghan’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan. Despite the trademark challenge, the Duchess has gained momentum on social media, amassing over 2 million Instagram followers, which is expected to aid in promoting her upcoming projects.