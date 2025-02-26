Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Give Major Update On A Third Child

Prince Harry has put an end to speculation about expanding his family with Meghan Markle, confirming that they will not be having a third child. The Duke of Sussex shared his final decision during an interview at the Invictus Games in Canada, where he expressed that their family feels complete with two children—Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

According to The Mirror, Harry emphasized that while parenthood is “amazing,” two children are enough for him and Meghan. “I think one or two kids is probably enough—I definitely think that,” he said, adding, “I know some people who’ve got five. I just say, ‘Well, that’s your own fault!’”

Reflecting on fatherhood, Harry described it as a daily journey filled with change and growth. “I love the questions that they ask and the experiences and the challenges that they give you. It’s great,” he shared.

With their decision now confirmed, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain focused on raising their two young children while continuing their work through Archewell and various philanthropic initiatives.