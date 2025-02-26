Entertainment

King Charles Ignores Major Opportunity to Reconcile With Prince Harry

By Web Desk

King Charles has reportedly missed another opportunity to mend relations with Prince Harry after failing to acknowledge the significance of the Duke of Sussex’s Invictus Games during a recent engagement.

While visiting Imperial College London’s Centre for Injury Studies, the monarch spoke with former Army captain and para-sports athlete David Henson, who previously competed in the Invictus Games. In response, Charles simply remarked, “Fantastic,” without mentioning Harry or his contributions to the event.

On The Royals with Roya and Kate podcast, royal editors Roya Nikkhah and Kate Mansey noted that the King’s response reflected the continued strain in his relationship with Harry. “That could have been an opportunity for the King to say, ‘Oh yes, they’re marvellous,’ or acknowledge the event,” they said. “But he just let that comment go and didn’t pick up on it at all.”

Observers viewed the omission as “quite telling,” considering that the Invictus Games have been a major part of Prince Harry’s legacy, offering rehabilitation and empowerment to wounded veterans. The lack of recognition may suggest that tensions between father and son remain unresolved.

