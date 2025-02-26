Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Relationship Is ‘Crumbling’ Amid Legal Battle: Report

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly facing challenges in their relationship due to mounting stress from Perry’s upcoming tour and an ongoing legal battle. The Dark Horse singer is currently embroiled in a court case brought by 86-year-old war veteran Carl Westcott, who claims he was heavily medicated when he sold his house to Perry through her business manager.

According to Radar Online, an insider revealed that Perry is feeling overwhelmed as she balances tour preparations with the legal fight. “She’s trying to prep for her tour, and having to focus on this court battle is a huge time and energy suck,” the source stated. “She seems more high-strung than usual, and that puts a lot of pressure on laid-back Bloom, who avoids drama at all costs.”

The source further claimed that Perry is frustrated by how the case is portraying her, despite her following legal procedures. Meanwhile, Bloom has reportedly been absent when Perry needs support, often opting to surf or meet friends instead. “Any time there’s any sort of conflict she’s got to deal with, he usually finds a reason to escape the house,” the insider alleged, adding, “Obviously, no woman is going to be happy about that.”

Perry and Bloom first started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020. While the couple has faced ups and downs over the years, the ongoing stress appears to be putting a strain on their relationship.