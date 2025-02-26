Kate Middleton to Make Historic Move as First Princess of Wales in Over a Century

Princess Kate is set to make history by becoming the first Princess of Wales in more than 115 years to issue her own royal warrants, a privilege previously reserved for male royals. This move signals her growing influence within the royal family as she prepares for her future role as Queen.

According to The Times, the 43-year-old royal, who is gradually returning to public duties after her cancer recovery, is eager to recognize British craftsmanship and industry through this prestigious honor. A royal warrant is a mark of recognition granted to companies that have regularly supplied goods or services to the royal household and is issued for up to five years at a time.

While a formal announcement has yet to be made, sources suggest that Kate could select some of her favorite British brands, with designers like Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker, and Mulberry among the top contenders.

Historically, royal warrants were issued by the Prince of Wales, with King Charles first granting them in 1980. However, this privilege was not extended to Princess Diana. The last Princess of Wales to grant royal warrants was Queen Mary of Teck before her husband, George V, ascended the throne in 1910.

Meanwhile, King Charles recently renewed 386 royal warrants previously granted by Queen Elizabeth II, while Queen Camilla appointed seven new holders, including her personal hairdresser Jo Hansford and milliner Philip Treacy.

Kate and Prince William will next be seen together in Pontypridd, South Wales, on Wednesday, ahead of St David’s Day celebrations. The couple is also believed to have spent the February half-term break on the Caribbean island of Mustique with their three children.