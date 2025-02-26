Justin Bieber Sparks Fresh Concerns About His Health And Drug Use With Puzzling Rap Video

Justin Bieber sparked confusion on social media after posting a video in which he raps about being “high,” just days after his spokesperson denied allegations of drug use. The Peaches singer, 30, shared the clip on Instagram on Tuesday, showing himself shirtless, eating snacks, and rapping alongside a friend smoking a cigarette.

“I fly like a fly guy, I fly high like a bagpipe, I go high like a bad guy,” Bieber rapped in the video, which quickly gained attention from fans. While many praised the spontaneous moment, others questioned its timing, considering the recent speculation about his well-being

The video comes after Bieber’s rep strongly denied rumors that the singer was struggling with substance abuse, calling the claims “exhausting and pitiful.” His team attributed his recent exhausted appearance to late-night recording sessions and caring for his newborn son, Jack Blues, whom he welcomed with Hailey Bieber in August 2024.

Earlier this month, Bieber’s behavior at Hailey’s Rhode Skin pop-up event raised concerns when he was seen wearing sunglasses indoors and swaying while talking to guests. Shortly after, he was spotted smoking with Dave Chappelle in Los Angeles.

While Bieber has not directly addressed the ongoing speculation, his latest video has only added to the conversation, leaving fans divided over whether he is simply enjoying himself or sending a cryptic message.