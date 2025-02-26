NATIONAL

JUI-F chief pledges solidarity with Palestinians in meeting with Hamas officials

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with officials from Hamas’ Shura Council in Qatar, where he reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

According to a party spokesperson, the meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Maulana Fazl reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance, stating that Palestine is an independent state and that Israeli occupation is unacceptable. He also voiced support for the Palestinian people’s fight for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and their broader resistance against Israeli aggression.

The Hamas leadership expressed gratitude for Maulana Fazl’s solidarity, emphasizing the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Palestine.

The meeting occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners, citing alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the delay would remain in place until Hamas met Israel’s conditions, including the cessation of what Israel termed “degrading ceremonies” during hostage releases.

The United Nations has condemned some of Hamas’ actions, including making hostages appear on stage before being released and carrying coffins with the remains of deceased captives through large crowds. These events have further complicated the fragile ceasefire agreement, with Israel accusing Hamas of repeated breaches over the past month.

As part of the ongoing truce, Hamas released six Israeli hostages on Saturday—the last living captives to be freed in the first phase of negotiations. The bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages are expected to be handed over in the coming days.

Previous article
Pakistan to repatriate Afghan citizen card holders in next phase
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

SHC ‘finds’ ATC judge of ‘irregularities’ in Mustafa Amir murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday stripped, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge handling the Mustafa Amir murder case, of administrative powers and ordered...

Mustafa Amir’s mother vows to seek justice, demands death penalty for Armaghan

‘Deeply touched by grand reception’, PM reaches Uzbekistan to boost bilateral ties

Comparing Trump’s first and second terms

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.