JUI-F chief pledges solidarity with Palestinians in meeting with Hamas officials

LAHORE: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met with officials from Hamas’ Shura Council in Qatar, where he reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

According to a party spokesperson, the meeting focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the broader struggle for Palestinian liberation.

Maulana Fazl reaffirmed Pakistan’s stance, stating that Palestine is an independent state and that Israeli occupation is unacceptable. He also voiced support for the Palestinian people’s fight for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and their broader resistance against Israeli aggression.

The Hamas leadership expressed gratitude for Maulana Fazl’s solidarity, emphasizing the strong historical ties between Pakistan and Palestine.

The meeting occurred amid heightened tensions in the region, as Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners, citing alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office stated that the delay would remain in place until Hamas met Israel’s conditions, including the cessation of what Israel termed “degrading ceremonies” during hostage releases.

The United Nations has condemned some of Hamas’ actions, including making hostages appear on stage before being released and carrying coffins with the remains of deceased captives through large crowds. These events have further complicated the fragile ceasefire agreement, with Israel accusing Hamas of repeated breaches over the past month.

As part of the ongoing truce, Hamas released six Israeli hostages on Saturday—the last living captives to be freed in the first phase of negotiations. The bodies of four deceased Israeli hostages are expected to be handed over in the coming days.