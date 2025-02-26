Opinion

Green and clean

The recent launch of the Green Bus service in Lahore by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif is a significant step towards promoting sustainable and eco-friendly public transport in the city. With Lahore facing severe air pollution and traffic congestion, the introduction of electric buses is a much-needed solution to reduce carbon emissions and provide citizens with a cleaner and more efficient mode of transport.

The benefits of this project are numerous. The Green Buses run on electricity, reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering air pollution, which is a major health hazard in Lahore. Additionally, these buses provide an affordable and comfortable alternative for daily commuters, potentially reducing the number of private vehicles on the road and easing traffic congestion.

However, challenges remain. The success of this initiative depends on proper infrastructure, including charging stations, regular maintenance and efficient route planning. Moreover, public awareness and encouragement to shift from private vehicles to public transport are crucial for long-term success. Despite these challenges, the Green Bus project is a commendable step towards an environmentally friendly transportation system. I hope the government continues expanding and improving public transport services across Punjab, ensuring a greener and healthier future for its people.

ZUBAIR

FAISALABAD

Wake up call
