Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston To Reunite On-Screen in Romantic Comedy: Report

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston may be gearing up for a long-awaited on-screen reunion, with reports suggesting the former Hollywood couple is in talks for a romantic comedy. According to Radar Online, Pitt, 61, has been pitching ideas to Aniston, 56, for years, but she previously resisted due to complications surrounding his divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Now that Pitt’s divorce has been finalized, both he and Aniston are reportedly open to collaborating on a film. Aniston, known for keeping details of her upcoming projects under wraps, is said to be considering a script presented by Pitt’s team.

The potential project has attracted major Hollywood names, including acclaimed director David Fincher (Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), who is reportedly eager to direct the pair. Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is also rumored to be involved in script development, with insiders predicting that if the project comes together, it will be “box office gold.”

However, Pitt’s current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, is reportedly “confused” by his possible reunion with Aniston. A source claims she is concerned that Pitt still holds strong feelings for his ex-wife, whom he continues to praise for how she handled their high-profile split in 2005.

While neither Pitt nor Aniston have publicly confirmed the project, fans remain hopeful for a long-awaited romcom featuring the iconic duo.