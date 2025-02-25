What Really Led to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Divorce?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s decade-long relationship came to a shocking end in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. While their breakup has been shrouded in speculation, several factors—including personal differences, trust issues, and addiction struggles—are believed to have contributed to their split.

Conflicting Personalities and Upbringings

Jolie and Pitt’s differences were evident from the start. Jolie, who grew up feeling like an outsider and had a difficult relationship with her father, struggled with trust issues. Pitt, on the other hand, came from a traditional, religious family and spent years trying to break free from the “golden child” image to establish himself as an independent actor. While their personalities initially complemented each other, their contradictions eventually became a source of conflict.

Trust Issues and Control in Marriage

Jolie’s lifelong distrust of men reportedly influenced their marriage. Their prenuptial agreement included strict clauses, particularly one stating that if Pitt cheated, he would lose custody of their children. Some sources suggest Jolie’s fears of abandonment played a role in shaping the power dynamics in their relationship.

Disagreements Over Parenting and Adoption

Pitt and Jolie had six children together—three biological and three adopted. While Jolie was deeply passionate about adoption and humanitarian efforts, Pitt reportedly took a more traditional approach to parenting. Disagreements over how to raise their children, including disputes over simple matters like birthday gifts, reportedly contributed to tension in their marriage.

Brad Pitt’s Struggle with Alcoholism

Pitt has openly admitted that his drinking problem was a key factor in their separation. He struggled with alcoholism for years, drinking daily before finally seeking treatment after their divorce. Realizing that his addiction could cost him his relationship with his children, he entered rehab and later continued therapy under professional guidance.

Jolie’s Risk-Taking Behavior and Humanitarian Work

Jolie’s dedication to humanitarian work sometimes put her and her children in dangerous situations, something Pitt reportedly disapproved of. She frequently visited refugee camps and exposed her children to harsh realities, believing it was essential for their worldview. This, combined with her history of self-destructive tendencies, allegedly created further strain in their marriage.

Political Aspirations and Pitt’s Reluctance

Another rumored point of contention was Jolie’s ambition to involve Pitt in politics. She reportedly envisioned him running for office, possibly even as a future U.S. president, but Pitt rejected the idea. While he supported her charitable work, he preferred to remain focused on acting, which allegedly disappointed Jolie.

While Jolie has publicly stated that she divorced Pitt for the “well-being of the children,” the true reasons behind their split remain open to interpretation. Their divorce, one of the most high-profile in Hollywood, continues to spark debate, with fans and insiders offering different perspectives on what ultimately led to the end of their relationship.