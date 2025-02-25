Uzbekistan-Pakistan: Strengthening strategic partnership for stability and development

TASHKENT: Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif would land here on an official visit to Uzbekistan today.

Looking back at the recent history of Uzbek-Pakistani cooperation, it is important to note that Pakistan was among the first nations to recognize Uzbekistan’s independence on December 20, 1991. Diplomatic relations between our countries were established on May 10, 1992.

Since then, Uzbekistan and Pakistan have maintained an active political dialogue based on mutual respect and shared interests. In recent years, there has been an intensification of high-level interactions and an increase in interstate contacts, leading to strategically important agreements between the parties.

Notably, following the high-level official visit to Uzbekistan on July 15-16, 2021, a Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership was signed, along with a substantial package of documents covering both traditional and emerging areas of cooperation.

On March 3-4, 2022, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev paid an official visit to Pakistan, during which the heads of the two states signed a Joint Declaration on Further Steps to Enhance the Strategic Partnership between Uzbekistan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan (IRP).

This visit and the accompanying business forum gave a powerful impetus to the development of bilateral relations, expanding areas of cooperation through the signing of approximately 10 documents and agreements on the implementation of joint trade and investment projects.

The intensification of relations between our countries in a bilateral format has contributed to strengthening mutual support within multilateral structures such as the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), and others.

In this context, it is important to note that in 2022, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also visited Uzbekistan to participate in the SCO summit, which took place in Samarkand on September 15-16.

During the visit, the Head of Pakistan met with the President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev. At the meeting, the leaders considered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation issues, primarily in the trade, economic, investment, and transport-transit spheres.

The meetings of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Pakistani executives at the summits of international organizations not only reaffirmed the commitment to previously reached agreements, but also served as a clear demonstration of the emphasis on the sustainability and long-term nature of the Uzbek-Pakistani strategic partnership.

Inter-parliamentary cooperation plays an important role in strengthening political dialogue. Within the framework of parliamentary diplomacy, friendship groups have been established in the representative bodies of both countries, contributing to the development of legislative initiatives aimed at expanding and strengthening bilateral interaction in the trade, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Meetings, mutual visits, and participation in international events provide momentum to inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Relationships between the ministries and departments of Uzbekistan and Pakistan are developing constructively, facilitating the prompt implementation of strategically important joint projects agreed upon at the highest level.

Therefore, to support political dialogue, the foreign ministries of both countries effectively utilize mechanisms for bilateral political consultations, the eighth round of which was held in Tashkent in February 2025, as well as contacts at major international events.

Productive interdepartmental cooperation has also been established in the fields of culture, education, business, transport and logistics, law enforcement, the struggle against terrorism and transnational crime, and other areas.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan, being important actors in their regions and possessing significant resource and human potential, are actively utilizing opportunities to increase trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

Stable dynamics of cooperation development in this area was observed despite the pandemic. In particular, in 2021, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 50 percent. In 2024, mutual trade volumes exceeded 400 million US dollars, approaching the goals set by the heads of the two states to bring this figure to 500 million US dollars in the near future and to 1 billion US dollars in the long term.

An important step was the signing of the Preferential Trade Agreement, signed during the official visit of the head of our state to Pakistan in March 2022, which allows for the reduction of tariff barriers and stimulates bilateral trade.

At the interregional level, direct contacts between business-circles are actively developing, which contributes to the creation of joint ventures in sectors such as the textile industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and information technology. Today, there are 130 joint ventures operating in Uzbekistan with Pakistani capital participation.

Investment projects in partnership with large Pakistani companies such as “Novugen Pharma”, “UP-Match”, “Pak-Merit Bleaching”, “Diamond Group”, and others have been implemented in Syrdarya, Tashkent and Namangan regions, as well as the city of Tashkent.

A testament to the high level of mutual interest in expanding economic cooperation and collaboration is the recent intensification of dialogue between the business communities of the two countries.

In particular, over the past two years, about 10 bilateral business forums, B2B and G2B meetings, industrial and agricultural exhibitions, and other events aimed at establishing connections and developing joint projects have taken place in Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Thus, the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum, which included the “Made in Pakistan” exhibition and the transport and logistics forum, was held in Tashkent in June 2024. More than 110 leading Pakistani companies in the textile, chemical, pharmaceutical, medical, household and electrical industries, the production of building materials, and agricultural products presented their products at the exhibition.

As a result of this business forum, trade and investment agreements worth about 180 million US dollars were signed. The transport and logistics forum discussed the intensification of transportation and cargo flows between our regions and countries, the creation of “green corridors” at border customs points for companies providing services for foreign trade operations, and the digitalization of customs clearance processes.

In November 2024, the 9th session of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation took place in Tashkent, during which the Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum, as well as G2B and B2B meetings were held.

At the end of November 2024, a business forum was held in Lahore, Pakistan, with the participation of more than 60 entrepreneurs working in the textile industry, leather and wool processing, pharmaceuticals, IT, household appliance manufacturing, food production, the paper industry, and other sectors.

During the event, representatives of the Uzbek companies “Artel” and “Imzo” made presentations of their products and investment proposals. An agreement was reached with Pakistani partners on the production of household appliances and their export to third countries.

The beginning of the current year has also been marked by large-scale events. In February 2025, the “Made in Uzbekistan” National Industrial Exhibition was held in Lahore, Pakistan, with the participation of a representative delegation of more than 150 entrepreneurs from various sectors, headed by the leadership of the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, as well as more than 500 representatives of the Pakistani business community.

During the three days of the exhibition, more than 80 thousand visitors learned about national industrial products and cooperation opportunities. More than 500 B2B meetings were organized within the framework of the event, where the conclusion of new trade agreements and the implementation of joint projects were discussed. As a result of this exhibition, 181 contracts were signed for a total amount of over 500 million US dollars. Of these, 263 million US dollars are export trade contracts, and 236 million US dollars are import contracts.

One of the key factors influencing the development of economic cooperation between our countries is transport interconnectivity. Therefore, both Uzbekistan and Pakistan pay special attention to the development of transport and logistics cooperation.

Cultural and humanitarian cooperation between our countries is developing on a solid foundation of historical ties between the Uzbek and Pakistani peoples, common cultural traditions of the Great Silk Road, Islamic civilization, and the legacy of historical figures – Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur and his dynasty members.

Today, the foundation is being laid for the creation of a feature film dedicated to the life of Babur, a native of the Uzbek land who created a great empire, including the territory of modern-day Pakistan.

Since 1991, the “Uzbekistan-Pakistan” Friendship Society has been active in our country, regularly organizing cultural and scientific events and exchanges of delegations of scientists and cultural figures.

At the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, courses in Urdu language, literature, and the history of Pakistan have been taught for nearly 75 years, contributing to the strengthening of cultural ties between the two countries.

Projects to study the Uzbek language and history are currently being implemented in Pakistan. Joint cultural events, festivals, exhibitions, and forums are regularly held.

In February 2021, the Babur Heritage Center was opened at Punjab University, where the life and legacy of the great ancestor of our people are studied. In turn, the Uzbek Language Center named after Alisher Navoi was established at the University of Peshawar, whose activities promote Uzbek culture in Pakistan.

Tourism exchanges have intensified, facilitated by direct air links between the cities of the two countries. There is a growing interest in the sacred sites and historical monuments of Uzbekistan in Pakistan. In this regard, Uzbekistan Tourist Information Center was opened in Islamabad in March 2019, and in 2020, Shaykh Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, the leader of the Naqshbandi order in Pakistan, was appointed as the Ambassador of Uzbekistan for pilgrimage tourism.

Intercultural dialogue is also characterized by high mutual respect and interest in the rich history and heritage of the two peoples. Therefore, a permanent exhibition dedicated to the culture and history of Uzbekistan has been open at the Lok Virsa Museum of Folk and Traditional Heritage in Islamabad since 2022.

The exchange of cultural delegations has become dynamic, with delegations participating in international events – exhibitions, tourism fairs, seminars, conferences, days of culture and cinema – held in both countries.

Pakistani musicians and singers participate in international music festivals in Uzbekistan – “Sharq Taronalari” in Samarkand, the art of maqom, and the art of bakhshi in the regions of our republic.

The delegation of Pakistan participated in international events held in 2024 on the occasion of the declaration of the city of Shakhrisabz as the tourist capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization.

In turn, at the international “Spring Festival” held in Islamabad from April 22–24, 2024, Uzbekistan’s pavilion was showcased, providing visitors with a three-day introduction to the country’s rich historical and cultural heritage, as well as its tourism potential.

Thus, it can be confidently stated that Uzbek-Pakistani relations continue to evolve dynamically, encompassing the political, economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The alignment of strategic interests, particularly in the areas of regional security and transport and logistics cooperation, renders these relations both promising and mutually beneficial.

In this context, the forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to our country will mark a significant milestone in the advancement of political dialogue, the strengthening of economic ties, and the expansion of partnerships in key sectors, including trade, transport, energy, and security. This visit will not only reaffirm the commitment of both Uzbekistan and Pakistan to reinforcing their strategic partnership but also open new avenues for long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation, contributing to the stability and development of the entire region.