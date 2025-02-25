Opinion

Rights, not favors

Editor's Mail
By Editor's Mail
0

Millions of wheelchair users in Pakistan face a pressing issue every day; the lack of proper ramps and accessible infrastructure in public spaces. Despite legal mandates under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2020, the reality on the ground is deeply disappointing.

Public areas, such as shopping malls, hospitals and educational institutions, often lack ramps, or the ones present are poorly constructed and unusable.

For me, a wheelchair user and a university student, the simple acts of attending classes or visiting public spaces feel like extreme sports. Even when ramps exist, they are frequently blocked by vehicles or motorcycles, adding another layer of difficulty.

The assistant commissioner of Karachi East recently assured that ramps would be included in the design of all new buildings in the area, and that action would be taken on complaints. While this is promising, visible progress remains limited. Why should wheelchair users have to lodge complaints to access spaces they have a legal right to enter?

Social media campaigns have done commendable work in raising awareness, but advocacy must translate into action.

The authorities need to enforce accessibility laws rigorously, retrofit existing structures, and penalise non-compliance to ensure inclusivity across the board.

MUHAMMAD NAMEER USMANI

KARACHI

Previous article
Karachi’s thirst grows
Editor's Mail
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected].

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

Azerbaijan President hints at Pakistan visit in April to formalize $2bn...

BAKU: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Monday expressed his willingness to visit Islamabad this April to formalize agreements for $2 billion worth of investment...

Actor Sajid Hasan’s son remanded in Rs50m drug case

Upper Kohistan shuts down in protest against WAPDA’s unkept Dasu Dam pledges

LHC tells PTI to seek govt approval before filing petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.