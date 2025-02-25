Rights, not favors

Millions of wheelchair users in Pakistan face a pressing issue every day; the lack of proper ramps and accessible infrastructure in public spaces. Despite legal mandates under the Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2020, the reality on the ground is deeply disappointing.

Public areas, such as shopping malls, hospitals and educational institutions, often lack ramps, or the ones present are poorly constructed and unusable.

For me, a wheelchair user and a university student, the simple acts of attending classes or visiting public spaces feel like extreme sports. Even when ramps exist, they are frequently blocked by vehicles or motorcycles, adding another layer of difficulty.

The assistant commissioner of Karachi East recently assured that ramps would be included in the design of all new buildings in the area, and that action would be taken on complaints. While this is promising, visible progress remains limited. Why should wheelchair users have to lodge complaints to access spaces they have a legal right to enter?

Social media campaigns have done commendable work in raising awareness, but advocacy must translate into action.

The authorities need to enforce accessibility laws rigorously, retrofit existing structures, and penalise non-compliance to ensure inclusivity across the board.

MUHAMMAD NAMEER USMANI

KARACHI