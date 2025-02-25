Punjab sets up panel to ‘update’ centuries-old criminal laws

LAHORE: The Punjab government has constituted a Law Reforms Committee to review and amend outdated criminal laws to meet contemporary legal challenges.

According to a notification issued by the Home Department on Tuesday, the committee would draft amendments to key laws, including the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898, the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) 1860, and the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order 1984.

Additionally, it will work on drafting a National Security Law to address evolving security concerns.

The amendments aimed at improving crime prevention, law enforcement effectiveness, and maintaining public order with focus on protection of women and children.

The committee will also review laws related to counter-terrorism, cybercrime, and cybersecurity, ensuring they align with modern scientific techniques and contemporary legal requirements.

The Law Reforms Committee will be headed by DIG Kamran Adil. Other members include Deputy Director Law Department M Yunus, Additional Advocate General Punjab Hassan Khalid, and a representative from the Prosecutor General Punjab’s office. The committee has been directed to submit its recommendations to the Home Department within three months.

Earlier in December 2024, the Punjab Cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, had approved a series of significant reforms and projects aimed at improving governance, agriculture, and social welfare across the province.

Significant approvals included the formal establishment of the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority under the Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority Rules 2024.

The cabinet also approved the delegation of hearing powers to Assistant Commissioners for the Punjab Environment and Regulatory Authority.