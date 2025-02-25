Punjab govt announces Ramzan relief on essential commodities

LAHORE: The Punjab government has announced measures to regulate the prices of essential commodities during Ramzan, aiming to curb inflation and provide relief to the public.

Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister, Salma Butt, stated in a press conference on Tuesday that the administration was working to ensure affordable rates for key food items, including vegetables, flour, sugar, and dates, as part of the Ramzan Nigabhan Relief Package.

She assured that staple vegetables would remain within reasonable price limits, with tomatoes expected to be priced at Rs40-50 per kilogram, onions at Rs80/kg, and potatoes at Rs55-60/kg. The price of dates, a widely consumed item during Ramzan, is projected to decrease from Rs525 to Rs485/kg.

Lemons, which in previous years saw drastic price hikes, will be available at Rs110/kg, significantly lower than the Rs400/kg recorded last year. Other vegetables such as pumpkins, cauliflower, peas, and eggplants will also remain under Rs100/kg.

Lentils, including dal chana, dal maash, and black gram, have seen a notable price reduction of around Rs100 since October, while the price of flour has been set at Rs1,680 for a 10kg bag, down from Rs2,710. Similarly, gram flour (baisan) has dropped by Rs75 per kilogram.

Regarding sugar prices, Butt highlighted that the Punjab government, in collaboration with sugar mills, has fixed the cost at Rs130/kg to prevent sudden price surges during Ramzan. She also noted that Ramzan Sahulat Bazaars across Punjab would offer many items at even lower rates.

“This is just the beginning of our efforts to provide long-term relief,” she added, stressing that the government remains committed to stabilizing prices and supporting citizens during the holy month.