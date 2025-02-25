Phil Collins, 74, Shares Heartbreaking Health Update: ‘I’ve Been Very Sick’

Legendary musician Phil Collins, 74, has opened up about his deteriorating health, revealing that his ongoing medical struggles have forced him into retirement. In a candid interview with MOJO magazine, the Genesis frontman admitted, “I’ve been sick. I mean very sick.”

Collins, who retired after his final performance with Genesis at London’s O2 Arena in March 2022, has long battled health issues that have left him unable to play the drums. The In the Air Tonight singer explained that years of drumming have taken a toll on his hands and legs, making it increasingly difficult to perform. “If I wake up one day and I can hold a pair of drumsticks, then I’ll have a crack at it. But I just feel like I’ve used up my air miles,” he said.

His son, Nic Collins, who played drums for him in his final tour, revealed in the 2024 documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First that the musician underwent major neck surgery in 2015. Collins has also suffered from drop-foot since 2017 due to a back operation, making it difficult for him to walk. His health issues date back to 2007 when he dislocated a vertebrae in his neck, causing severe nerve damage in his hands.

Despite his struggles, Collins remains one of the most celebrated musicians of all time, with eight Grammy Awards and iconic hits such as Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now), Sussudio, and You’ll Be in My Heart. While his performing days may be behind him, his impact on the music industry remains unmatched.