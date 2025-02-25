Pakistan, Russia to establish counter-terrorism dialogue

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Russia have agreed to establish a formal counter-terrorism dialogue, emphasizing that combating terrorism requires joint international efforts.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Russian Ambassador Albert P. Khorev and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad on Tuesday. The two sides discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation on security, counter-narcotics, and intelligence-sharing.

Both countries also agreed to increase high-level exchanges to strengthen collaboration in various sectors. As part of this initiative, the Russian ambassador invited Pakistani officials to participate in specialized anti-narcotics training programs in Moscow and Siberia.

Minister Naqvi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to deepening ties with Russia, highlighting vast opportunities for expanding economic and security cooperation.

Pakistan and Russia’s growing partnership is also evident in the upcoming Pak-Russia freight train service, set to begin operations on March 15, 2025. The project aims to boost regional trade by connecting Pakistan with Iran, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia.

This latest step marks a significant move towards stronger diplomatic and security ties between the two nations.