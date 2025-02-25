Nikki Glaser Feud With Taylor Swift Explained

Comedian Nikki Glaser, a self-proclaimed Taylor Swift superfan, has revealed that she deliberately avoids approaching the pop icon at public events, including the 2025 Grammy Awards. Despite spending nearly $100,000 to attend 22 shows on Swift’s Eras Tour, Glaser insists she doesn’t want to disturb the singer’s energy.

Speaking on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard, Glaser, 40, explained, “I will never be the one to be like, ‘Excuse me’—ever. It’s almost rude, what I do when I’m in the same room as Taylor Swift because I won’t even look her way.”

At the Grammys, where she was nominated for Best Comedy Album, Glaser’s friends encouraged her to introduce herself to Swift, but she refused. “She would be so nice, but I don’t want to take someone’s energy away that I require to be put into making great music,” she explained. “I can’t bother her.”

Despite her hesitation around Swift, Glaser admitted that meeting Olivia Rodrigo at the Grammys was “the biggest gift of my life.” She also confessed to feeling imposter syndrome at high-profile events, adding that her Grammy nomination made her question whether she truly belonged.