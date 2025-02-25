New Gwadar Int’l Airport expands weekly flight operations as demand grows

ISLAMABAD: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) has expanded its flight operations, adding two more flights per week as demand continues to grow.

Previously, Gwadar had only three flights per week, but since NGIA began commercial operations on January 20, 2025, the number has increased to five.

The current schedule includes flights between Karachi and Gwadar on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, along with flights connecting Gwadar and Muscat on Mondays and Fridays.

Officials expect further expansion as private airlines, including Fly Jinnah, Air Sial, Air Blue, and Serene Air, have submitted applications to operate flights to Gwadar.

An Air Sial representative highlighted that NGIA’s incentives, such as waiving landing, parking, and housing charges, make it an attractive destination for airlines. The airport, which spans 4,300 acres, is Pakistan’s second-largest and can accommodate ATR 72, Boeing B-737, Airbus A-380, and Boeing B-747 aircraft for both domestic and international operations.

NGIA officially commenced commercial operations on January 20 with the successful landing of PIA flight PK-503 from Karachi. The expansion of flight operations marks a significant step in establishing Gwadar as a key regional trade and connectivity hub.