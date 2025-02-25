Mustafa Amir’s mother vows to seek justice, demands death penalty for Armaghan

KARACHI: The mother of slain youth Mustafa Amir, alongside social activists, staged a protest at Karachi’s Teen Talwar, demanding justice for her son and the execution of the accused, Armaghan.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and brutally murdered in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to police, his friends allegedly killed him, stuffed his body in the trunk of his car, and later set it ablaze in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Holding placards and banners, the protestors called for severe punishment for the accused, emphasizing that justice must be served. A candlelight vigil was also held in Mustafa’s memory, with his mother actively participating.

Speaking at the demonstration, she described her son’s murder as a premeditated conspiracy, questioning how Armaghan, allegedly under the influence of drugs, managed to transport the body to Balochistan without a plan.

A day earlier, she vowed to make justice for Mustafa her life’s mission, declaring that Armaghan’s execution would be too lenient a punishment. She warned that if he were released, he would pose an even greater danger to society.

She also urged the public to raise their voices, rejecting claims that her son was involved in drug-related activities. Her calls for justice follow revelations that Mustafa’s case has brought several educational institutions under police scrutiny after links to an alleged drug network emerged.

The investigation continues as the demand for justice gains momentum.