MQM-H chief granted bail in dumper arson case

Court questions legitimacy of terrorism charges invoked in the case

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The Additional District and Sessions (West) court on Tuesday granted bail to Muhajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi (MQM-H) Chairman Afaq Ahmed in torching of a dumper case in Surjani Town.

The court approved the bail against surety bonds worth Rs1 million, ordering his release if he is not wanted in any other case.

Advocate Javed Chattari, the counsel for MQM-H chief, argued that the allegations were baseless and that the police failed to provide evidence linking his client to the incident.

The prosecution, however, maintained that the case was registered at the Surjani Town police station following the alleged arson.

The court observed that the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence to oppose bail.

Earlier this month, Afaq was arrested in connection with arson cases in Karachi’s Awami Colony and Landhi areas, where unidentified individuals set cargo trucks on fire.

The court, however, questioned the legitimacy of the terrorism charges invoked in the case.

During the hearing, the judge expressed scepticism over the allegations, remarking, “How and why was the terrorism clause applied in this case?” He further stated that if the case lacked sufficient evidence, it could be dismissed outright.

The court also took a critical stance on political arrests, noting that imprisoning politicians often enhances their popularity.

“A gentleman is already in jail and not being controlled, now another one is being asked to go out, and he is refusing to do so,” the judge remarked.

Afaq Ahmed was taken into custody on 11 February, following reports of three cargo vehicles and a water tanker being torched in different areas of Karachi, including Sharifabad and Surjani Town.

The police presented him in court seeking physical remand, which was denied by the ATC.

