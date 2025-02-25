Meghan Markle Suffers Major PR Blow For Being ‘Too Demanding’

Meghan Markle’s relationship with talent agency WME has come under scrutiny following reports that she was allegedly dropped by the company due to being “too demanding” and “difficult to work with.” However, WME has officially denied these claims, stating that they continue to represent the Duchess of Sussex and her Archewell Foundation.

According to Page Six, an insider initially alleged that WME, led by CEO Ari Emanuel, decided to part ways with Meghan after disagreements over her business dealings. The source claimed that Markle’s insistence on “expected decks and plans” during meetings led to internal disputes, making some believe that “Ari was done with her.”

Despite the speculation, a WME representative clarified that they remain involved with Meghan’s overall brand but are not handling her personal business ventures, including her With Love, Meghan Netflix series or her As Ever lifestyle brand. While questions linger about the extent of their collaboration, WME has firmly rejected rumors that they have severed ties with Markle.