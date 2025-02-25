King Charles To Host Famous US Popstar At His Royal Residence This Year

Mariah Carey is set to bring her powerhouse vocals to Sandringham Estate this summer as part of the Heritage Live concert series. The pop icon will perform on August 15, marking a historic event at the royal residence, which traditionally hosts the British royal family’s Christmas celebrations.

Carey, 55, will be joined by Nile Rodgers & Chic and Eternal for the outdoor concert, following the success of last year’s Heritage Live shows featuring Robbie Williams, The Who, and Van Morrison. Festival organizer Giles Cooper called the event a landmark moment, stating, “Mariah Carey is an award-winner, a record-breaker, and an absolute global icon – this show will be historic.”

Carey, known for her record-breaking hits such as Vision of Love and Emotions, will also headline Brighton Pride Festival on August 2. Sandringham will continue its star-studded lineup with performances by Welsh rock band Stereophonics on August 16 and Canadian singer Michael Bublé on August 17.