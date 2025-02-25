Kate Middleton Receives ‘Full Support’ From Palace Amid Royal Mishap

Princess Kate has received full backing from Prince William and the Palace following public criticism over a recent protocol change. The controversy arose after a Kensington Palace staffer mistakenly suggested that Kate no longer wished to disclose details about her fashion choices during public appearances, aiming to shift focus to her charity work.

The miscommunication sparked backlash, prompting the Palace to clarify that the comment did not come directly from the Princess of Wales. A royal insider told InTouch Weekly that despite the initial uproar, Kate has been given full approval to handle the matter as she sees fit. “She’s got full approval to just ignore the fuss and do as she pleases going forward,” the source said. “If she wants to share details on what she’s wearing, it’s her prerogative, full stop.”

Kate, who has carefully balanced tradition with modernity, remains a highly respected member of the royal family. As she gradually returns to public duties following her cancer battle last year, the Palace remains committed to supporting her decisions.