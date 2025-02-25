Jennifer Lopez Worked With Late Hairstylist Jesus Guerrero Days Before His Sudden Death

Jennifer Lopez collaborated with her longtime hairstylist Jesus Guerrero in the days leading up to his unexpected passing. The On the Floor singer, 55, shared a carousel of photos on Instagram last week, tagging Guerrero as part of her glam team.

Though the images only featured Lopez, her signature caramel waves—styled by Guerrero—were on full display. The singer has yet to publicly address his passing, and her representatives have not responded to requests for comment. It is believed the trip may have been to Abu Dhabi, where she performed a sold-out show last Thursday.

Guerrero’s younger sister, Gris Guerrero, announced his death via a GoFundMe campaign on Saturday, raising funds to bring his personal belongings home to Houston. “It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven,” she wrote, describing him as “a son, a brother, an uncle, an artist, a friend, and so much more.”

The 34-year-old hairstylist, known for working with stars like Kylie Jenner, reportedly passed away “suddenly and unexpectedly,” though no cause of death has been revealed. Jenner is said to be covering the costs of his funeral.