NATIONAL

ISPR releases ‘Dushman Sun’ to mark Operation Swift Retort anniversary

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new patriotic song, Dushman Sun, to mark the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, commemorating Pakistan’s military success against India on February 27, 2019.

The song highlights the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the nation’s sovereignty and serves as a tribute to their strength and determination.

Six years ago, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased its military prowess by shooting down two Indian Air Force jets, capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan after his aircraft crashed inside Pakistani territory. The incident was a major setback for India, exposing its vulnerabilities in aerial combat.

As the anniversary is observed, Dushman Sun serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself against any aggression, reinforcing the spirit of patriotism among the people.

Previous article
IHC seeks record on contempt plea over denial of meetings with PTI founder
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Comparing Trump’s first and second terms

WASHINGTON WATCH Among the significant differences between Donald Trump’s first term as president in 2017 and his return to the White House in 2025, this...

Trump’s shift: Bully to Peacemaker

A destructive agenda in Pakistan and AJK 

IMF negotiations

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.