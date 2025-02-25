ISPR releases ‘Dushman Sun’ to mark Operation Swift Retort anniversary

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has released a new patriotic song, Dushman Sun, to mark the sixth anniversary of Operation Swift Retort, commemorating Pakistan’s military success against India on February 27, 2019.

The song highlights the unwavering resolve of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the nation’s sovereignty and serves as a tribute to their strength and determination.

Six years ago, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) showcased its military prowess by shooting down two Indian Air Force jets, capturing Wing Commander Abhinandan after his aircraft crashed inside Pakistani territory. The incident was a major setback for India, exposing its vulnerabilities in aerial combat.

As the anniversary is observed, Dushman Sun serves as a reminder of Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself against any aggression, reinforcing the spirit of patriotism among the people.