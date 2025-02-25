Imran Khan frustrated over Pakistan’s loss to India, blames PCB chairman

LAHORE: Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan expressed frustration over Pakistan’s poor performance in the ICC Champions Trophy, blaming favoritism in cricket management for the team’s decline, his sister Aleema Khan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after meeting Imran Khan, Aleema revealed that he watched the match on PTV and was deeply disappointed by Pakistan’s loss to India. His criticism was directed at the leadership of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), particularly its chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

“Cricket in Pakistan will suffer if key positions continue to be filled through recommendations rather than merit,” Aleema quoted Imran as saying. He also questioned Naqvi’s multiple leadership roles, arguing that no individual in the country held as many positions simultaneously.

Imran remarked that under capable leadership, someone in Naqvi’s position would have resigned after such failures. “What experience does he have in cricket?” he asked, holding him responsible for the team’s underwhelming performance.

Addressing rumors about his health, Imran dismissed reports suggesting he had collapsed, confirming that he was in good health and had spoken to his children on Saturday. Aleema further clarified that PTI leader Qasim Khan Suri was unaware of the situation, emphasizing the difference between unverified reports and direct interactions.