IHC seeks record on contempt plea over denial of meetings with PTI founder

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought records of two petitions in response to a contempt of court plea against the Interior Secretary and Adiala Jail Superintendent for not allowing former prime minister Imran Khan to meet his friends, despite court orders.

IHC Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas presided over the hearing on Khan’s petition, which was initially objected to by the Registrar’s Office. Advocate Faisal Chaudhry argued that the Registrar’s Office is not authorised to decide the admissibility of petitions, stating that only the court has the jurisdiction to rule on such matters.

Advocate Ch asserted that the contempt petition was filed due to a violation of judicial orders. He clarified that a separate petition regarding meetings between Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi is already pending before the Chief Justice’s court, while this plea concerns Khan’s denied meetings with his friends.

He further noted that the Adiala Jail Superintendent had assured Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq’s court that meetings would be facilitated, leading to the dismissal of the initial petition. However, despite this assurance, the meetings were not arranged, prompting the contempt petition.

The court has now directed the attachment of the January 28, 2025, court order with the plea and summoned records of both contempt petitions before adjourning the hearing.

