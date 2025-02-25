Finding regional partners

Pakistan’s recent engagement with Azerbaijan, culminating in Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Baku, underscores the critical need for regional partnerships to navigate the country’s economic challenges. The announcement of a $2 billion bilateral investment target is a promising step, but it must translate into tangible outcomes to truly alleviate Pakistan’s financial strains. While Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and high-level meetings are important, the real measure of success lies in their execution and the mutual economic benefits they deliver.

Pakistan’s economy, burdened by inflation, debt, and external pressures, urgently requires foreign investment and collaborative ventures to stimulate growth. The commitment from Azerbaijan to invest in mutually beneficial projects, particularly in energy, defense, and trade, is a welcome development. The extension of the LNG framework agreement between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (Socar) and its Pakistani counterpart, along with the establishment of a trading company, signals progress. However, these initiatives must move beyond paperwork and yield concrete results.

The potential of Gwadar port as a regional hub for imports and exports further highlights the importance of such partnerships. If leveraged effectively, Gwadar could become a cornerstone of regional trade, benefiting not only Pakistan and Azerbaijan but also the broader region. Similarly, the emphasis on joint defense production facilities reflects a strategic shift toward self-reliance and shared expertise, which could bolster Pakistan’s defense capabilities while fostering economic collaboration.

While the optimism surrounding these agreements is justified, history reminds us that MoUs alone are not enough. Pakistan has seen numerous agreements fail to materialize into impactful projects. The government must ensure that the upcoming visit by the Azerbaijani delegation in April results in actionable plans, transparent processes, and timely implementation. Both nations must prioritize accountability and efficiency to turn these commitments into real economic gains.

In a region fraught with geopolitical complexities, Pakistan cannot afford to rely solely on traditional allies. Diversifying partnerships, as seen with Azerbaijan, is essential. However, the true test lies in transforming these diplomatic efforts into sustainable economic progress. Only then can Pakistan hope to overcome its challenges and secure a stable future.