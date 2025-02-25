China lodges representations over Canadian sanctions on Chinese entities allegedly supporting Russia

BEIJING: China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Tuesday that Canada imposing sanctions on Chinese entities is completely unreasonable and is a serious mistake, emphasizing that China firmly opposes this and has lodged solemn representations with Canada.

The comments were made in response to inquiry regarding Canada’s announcement to impose sanctions against 76 foreign entities and individuals for providing dual-use items to Russia, including more than 20 Chinese entities.

China has always opposed unilateral sanctions that lack a basis in international law and are not authorized by the UN Security Council, Lin said.

Canada announced new sanctions targeting 76 individuals and entities “providing support for Russia’s military industrial base,” according to a statement issued by the Canadian government on Monday.

“I want to stress that China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine issue, committed to promoting a political resolution of the crisis,” Lin said, noting that China has never provided lethal weapons to any party involved in the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual-use items.

“Our export control measures on drones are among the strictest in the world,” the spokesperson added.

Like other countries, China conducts normal economic and trade cooperation with Russia on the basis of equality and mutual benefit, which is reasonable and beyond reproach, said Lin.

The spokesperson urged Canada to immediately revoke its erroneous decision, stating that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.