China calls for fair global human rights governance

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is willing to work with all countries to uphold a correct view of human rights and push for the reform and improvement of global human rights governance.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while delivering a video address at the high-level meeting of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

He emphasized the importance of remembering the original mission of human rights governance, which should be people-centered.

Wang stressed that China firmly rejects actions that interfere in the internal affairs of other countries under the pretext of human rights, and that disregard national sovereignty, security and the safety of people’s lives.

“Fairness and justice must be upheld, and the right to subsistence and development should be prioritized as fundamental human rights,” Wang said. He also added that double standards – or even multiple standards – on human rights issues must be firmly rejected.

“We must insist on exchanges and mutual learning. We must also firmly reject any actions or rhetoric that seek to impose one’s own models and preferences on others, or politicize, exploit and weaponize human rights,” he continued.

Wang further stated that China is willing to work with other countries to realize a modern world characterized by peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and shared prosperity.

China is committed to the future and well-being of humanity and all nations, Wang said. It will promote international cooperation and civilizational exchange and be a builder of a community with a shared future for humankind, while more actively engaging in international human rights cooperation to create a brighter future for human rights worldwide, Wang added.

On the same day, Chen Xu, China’s permanent representative to the UN Office in Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, called on the international community to actively engage in the International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Initiative during a high-level event to galvanize political commitment to IHL.

Chen introduced the IHL Initiative and outlined China’s position on humanitarian issues, stressing the importance of joint efforts to uphold humanitarian principles and protect civilians in conflict zones.

Noting that the current global humanitarian crisis remains dire, Chen emphasized that promoting effective compliance with IHL is “a pressing challenge of our time” that must be addressed. This challenge also served as a driving force behind the initiative’s launch.

Chen stressed that China remains committed to peace talks, promoting peace and hope in conflict zones, continuing its assistance to Africa and other developing countries, supporting humanitarian organizations to the best of its ability, and alleviating the suffering of people in conflict zones.