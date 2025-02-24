World

Trump names conservative podcaster Dan Bongino as FBI deputy director

By Agencies

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has named Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative podcaster, as the new deputy director of the FBI. Bongino, known for promoting conspiracy theories around the 2020 election result and US Capitol attack, will serve under Kash Patel, who was sworn in as the ninth director of the FBI last week.

Bongino’s appointment has sparked concerns among Democrats, who fear that the president could target his political opponents by strengthening his hold on the principal federal law enforcement agency.

The FBI’s deputy director is traditionally a post given to a career agent, rather than a political ally of the president.

A vocal critic of federal law enforcement, Bongino has used his podcast, The Dan Bongino Show, to discuss conspiracy theories and raise questions over FBI involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. He was suspended from YouTube in 2022 for posting misinformation about COVID-19 masks.

Bongino has hosted Trump on his podcast and has regularly promoted the president while attacking his opponents. His appointment does not require Senate confirmation.

As the new deputy director, Bongino will work under Patel, who has signaled plans to restructure the FBI, shifting focus away from politically sensitive investigations. Bongino’s influence on the FBI’s future direction will be closely watched, given his history of questioning the integrity of federal agencies and advocating for a conservative law enforcement agenda.

