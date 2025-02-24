Supremacy of constitution only way to restore democracy in country: Abbasi

HYDERABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Awam Party (PAA) Convener Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Sunday emphasized that the restoration of democracy in Pakistan can only be achieved through the supremacy of the constitution.

Speaking to the media, Abbasi underscored that when all other options fail, the path to restoring democracy lies in upholding the constitution.

He further shared that he has reached out to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership, engaging in discussions to align on this critical issue.

However, Abbasi made it clear that there is no electoral alliance or grand opposition agreement at this stage. The only common ground with PTI lies in the belief that the country cannot function without respecting the supremacy of the constitution.

He also mentioned that discussions about seat adjustments are a distant matter and that while there may be political reservations, the shared commitment to constitutional supremacy remains intact.

Meanwhile, significant political movements are underway within the opposition’s Grand Alliance. The leadership of opposition parties has decided to embark on a three-day visit to Sindh to further solidify their stance and engage in crucial meetings.

The visit will be spearheaded by the leadership of the Movement for the Protection of the Constitution of Pakistan. During their time in Sindh, opposition leaders are scheduled to meet with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and prominent political figures, including Ayaz Palijo in Hyderabad.

In addition to political engagements, the opposition alliance delegation will meet with key stakeholders, including the business community, bar associations, and journalists. The delegation will also engage with PTI officials in Karachi. The visit will feature prominent leaders such as Mahmood Achakzai, Asad Qaiser, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Akhunzada Hussain, BNP Mengal, and Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen. Secretary-General of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Salman Akram Raja, is also expected to join the opposition leaders during their visit to Sindh.

These developments signal ongoing efforts to address the political challenges facing Pakistan and promote constitutional governance as a cornerstone of democratic restoration.