SOLVING THE REFUGEE PROBLEM

US President Donald Trump has come out with one of the most egregious statements in history: the Ukrainians are to blame for the Russian invasion. Right, and Poland was to blame for the beginning of World War II, And the Palestinians are to blame for being slaughtered in Gaza. In fact, they are to be blamed for being in Israel. One of the more insulting things Zionists say bout Israel is that Palestine was a land without a people, for the Jews, a people without a land.

That makes Israel an empty land taken over by Jews, which had been previously empty. Or maybe it meant that Palestinians are not people. That would justify their being slaughtered as clinically as they were over the last year in Gaza.

Knowing Trump, Trump followers like Elon Musk, and the Neo-Nazis, one can see that the desire for a Final Solution is there. Trump’s proposal, that the Gazans be evacuated to Arab countries, and Gaza developed, sounds like the Nazi Final Solution, doesn’t it? It involves giving these Gazans a new home. And it would be only reasonable for all of these Palestinians first to be given a shower…

I wonder if any of the old German Zyklon B manufactories are still around? For those who don’t remember, when Jewish concentration camp prisoners were taken for a shower, in great communal bathrooms, and Zyklon B pellets were thrown into the shower heads to release prussic acid gas, which killed everyone brought in. Zyklon B was actually a pesticide, and only eight percent was acquired by the SS between 1942 and 1944. The rest was used, as before, in German agriculture.

Interestingly, the Israelis need not depend on the Germans for Zyklon B. Even before the Germans started making it, pesticides based on prussic acid were being used in California. Maybe they still are. If not, there may be some GMO crop pesticides which can be used. Y’know, the special pesticides to which GMO crops are resistant. As Palestinians are not GMOs, those pesticides may be useful.

And by the way, I refuse to speculate on what Trump might say about Kashmir. I know that Pakistan blames India and the then Maharajah, and India blames Pakistan and the tribal Lashkars from FATA, but has anyone thought of blaming the people of Kashmir? Or maybe the people of Karnataka? One might well ask what Karnataka has to do with the matter, but that is the sheer brilliance of the people of Karnataka. Maybe Trump will suggest moving half the Kashmiris to Pakistan, half to Bangladesh. And the Rohingya to Afghanistan.

Note that no point will he use US soil. If he was to offer to take all those refugees into the USA, he might get an interesting response. Not to mention lot of Mexican claiming to be Gazans.

As part of his preparation, Trump is shaping up the military. By sacking the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (who’s an African American), the Chief of Naval Operations (who’s a woman) and the Deputy Chief of Air Staff (who doesn’t know what he’s been hit with).

He didn’t touch the Chief of Army Staff. Bad things happen to people who do. Ask Nawaz Sharif.