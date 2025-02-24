NATIONAL

Security forces kill ten Khwarij in Bagh, KP

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed ten Khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Bagh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the ISPR statement, security forces on night 23/24 February 2025 conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten khwarij were sent to hell, it added.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

Previous article
CJP briefed on rights violations of Imran and Bushra in jail: Omar
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

Upper Kohistan shuts down in protest against WAPDA’s unkept Dasu Dam...

UPPER KOHISTAN: Residents of Upper Kohistan staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office on Monday, launching a shutter-down and wheel-jam strike in Komila...

LHC tells PTI to seek govt approval before filing petition for Minar-e-Pakistan rally

Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan’s $2 bn investment in Pakistan

Opposition vows stronger alliances to protect constitutional rule

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.