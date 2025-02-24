Security forces kill ten Khwarij in Bagh, KP

RAWALPINDI: Security forces on Monday killed ten Khwarij in an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Bagh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

According to the ISPR statement, security forces on night 23/24 February 2025 conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Bagh, Khyber District on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location, as a result of which, ten khwarij were sent to hell, it added.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.