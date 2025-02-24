Punjab govt defends Bikers Lane project after KP criticism

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Azma Bokhari, has responded to criticism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government spokesperson Barrister Saif regarding the quality of paint used for Lahore’s newly introduced Bikers Lane.

Addressing the media on Monday, Bokhari clarified that the Bikers Lane on Ferozepur Road was painted as part of a one-year testing phase, and the company responsible would be repainting it using high-quality materials. She emphasized that the Punjab government had not yet paid for the project, ensuring no financial loss to the province.

In her rebuttal, she took aim at the KP government, highlighting safety concerns and financial irregularities in Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system. Bokhari claimed that despite five years of operation, the KP government still owed Rs60 billion for the Peshawar Metro project. She accused Barrister Saif of diverting attention from KP’s own governance failures while criticizing Punjab’s development initiatives.

Furthermore, Bokhari announced that after successfully launching the Metro Bus and Orange Line projects, the Punjab government was now planning tram and underground Green Line projects to enhance public transport infrastructure.

Despite the Punjab government’s defense, reports have emerged about serious irregularities in the awarding of the Bikers Lane contract. Sources claim that the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) did not properly prequalify companies with relevant experience, leading to the selection of a contractor who used substandard paint purchased locally from Ferozepur Road.

Experts revealed that the paint should have contained a special adhesive powder to ensure durability, but this crucial step was neglected. Additionally, the project was executed without consulting engineering experts, including NESPAK, which would typically oversee such developments.

To counter public backlash, sources allege that misleading reports were circulated in the media, falsely claiming that a show-cause notice had been issued to the contractor. The Engineering Wing of the LDA reportedly withheld key details from the LDA Director General.

As concerns grow over the mismanagement of Lahore’s first dedicated Bikers Lane, citizens are calling on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to launch a full-scale investigation into the project. Many believe the controversy has tarnished the government’s credibility and raised questions about transparency in public infrastructure initiatives.

With increasing pressure from the public and opposition figures, the Punjab government may have to take corrective action to restore confidence in its urban development plans.