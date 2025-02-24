NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz to pay two-day official visit to Uzbekistan

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses a special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly via video link .. INP

ISLAMABAD: At the invitation of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Uzbekistan on February 25-26, 2025.

According to a statement issued by the Embassy of Uzbekistan here, the agenda for the upcoming high-level negotiations includes further developing and expanding the strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The focus will be on joint plans to increase the volume of bilateral trade, strengthen transport connectivity, tap into transit potential, and promote cooperation projects in the light and leather industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, and other sectors of the economy.

Questions regarding the intensification of cultural, humanitarian, and tourism ties will also be considered. Views will be exchanged on the current international and regional agenda.

Following the summit, a Joint Declaration and several bilateral documents will be adopted.

As part of the visit’s business program, leaders will also participate in a joint Uzbekistan – Pakistan Business Forum.

