Opposition vows stronger alliances to protect constitutional rule

KARACHI: Leaders of opposition parties have vowed to uphold constitutional governance and defend the rights of the people, emphasizing the need for stronger political alliances.

Speaking at the “Meet the Press” event at the Karachi Press Club, Tehreek Tahafuz Ayin-e-Pakistan (TTAP) chief Mahmood Achakzai, alongside senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, underscored the importance of constitutional supremacy in addressing Pakistan’s ongoing crises. The event was also attended by Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza and several key political figures.

Achakzai criticized past governance, stating that Pakistan had suffered under weak leadership. He lamented the state of democracy, claiming that those speaking the truth were labeled as traitors, while political opportunists were rewarded. He further asserted that PTI had rightfully won the February 2024 elections.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja stressed that democracy was essential for Pakistan’s future, calling for an end to political uncertainty. He defended PTI founder Imran Khan’s recent letters, insisting they were aimed at reinforcing constitutional principles rather than seeking personal relief.

Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser blamed flawed foreign policies for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s challenges, while Latif Khosa condemned the alleged government crackdown on PTI workers in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. He also criticized recent amendments to the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), revealing that Chief Justice Yahya Afridi had referred Imran Khan’s letter to the Supreme Court’s Constitutional Bench.

SIC chief Sahibzada Hamid Raza questioned the government’s transparency, citing the absence of CCTV footage from the November 26 crackdown. PTI leaders later visited Mazar-e-Quaid, where they reiterated their commitment to the party’s democratic principles.

Raja accused the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) of oppressing the people of Sindh and highlighted ongoing water shortages and security issues in the province. He reaffirmed PTI’s support for the people, stating, “Political power comes from the public, not institutions.”

The opposition also announced plans for a public awareness campaign to prevent election rigging. Asad Qaiser demanded the immediate release of all detained PTI leaders and workers, including Imran Khan.

The gathering was attended by prominent PTI provincial leaders, including Dr. Masroor Sial, Raja Azhar, Fahim Khan, and Sajjad Soomro, along with other opposition figures.