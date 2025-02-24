NATIONAL

Omar Ayub criticises Imran Khan’s jail trial as ‘unprecedented’

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and senior PTI leader Omar Ayub has claimed that Imran Khan is the only former prime minister in Pakistan’s history to face trial while in jail.

Speaking to the media outside the Judicial Complex in Islamabad, Ayub revealed that Chief Justice of Pakistan had invited him for a meeting in his capacity as Opposition Leader.

He stated that before engaging in discussions with the Chief Justice, he sought Imran Khan’s permission three times, which was granted. During the meeting, PTI presented its agenda, focusing on judicial reforms and human rights concerns.

Ayub alleged that Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were being deprived of their fundamental rights in prison, citing restrictions on their family members from meeting them. He further asserted that while other former prime ministers had been tried in open courts, Khan was being subjected to an unprecedented jail trial.

He also accused authorities of using police force against PTI workers, claiming that party leaders across Punjab, Islamabad, Sindh, and Balochistan were being harassed.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) conducted a hearing in nine cases registered against Ayub. Presided over by Judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain, the proceedings were adjourned until April 10 following a request from the defense lawyer due to the absence of senior counsel Dr. Babar Awan.

